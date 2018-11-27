Jaguars promote a defensive back to take Andrew Norwell’s roster spot

Getty Images

The Jaguars officially brought guard Andrew Norwell‘s season to an end on Tuesday.

Head coach Doug Marrone announced on Monday that Norwell would go on injured reserve as a result of his ankle injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills and the team did the paperwork to remove him from the 53-man roster a day later. They also announced who will be taking his place and it is not an offensive lineman.

The team has promoted defensive back C.J. Reavis from the practice squad. Reavis signed with the Jaguars after going undrafted out of Marshall. Reavis, who started his college career at Virginia Tech, had 32 tackles and an interception in his final collegiate season. He also had nine tackles for Jacksonville in the preseason.

Reavis played safety in college, but the Jaguars list him as a cornerback in their announcement. That fits with Reavis’ Twitter handle, which references Darrelle Revis’ nickname despite the slightly different spelling of their last names.