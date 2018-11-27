Jameis Winston settles with Uber driver

Posted by Mike Florio on November 27, 2018, 10:38 AM EST
Getty Images

As Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston makes his way toward a potentially major payday from his current team or someone else, Winston has removed completely an incident that could have complicated his career, considerably.

According to Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times, Winston has settled the lawsuit brought against him by an Uber driver who accused Winston of groping her. The incident, which happened in March 2016, first came to light in November 2017. It sparked an NFL investigation and, eventually, a three-game suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy.

The terms of the settlement weren’t, and surely won’t be, disclosed. Part of what the defendant in a case like this pays for is confidentiality, a very common term ensuring that the person who receives compensation won’t announce the amount paid to the world, which in turn creates the impression that the payment implies guilt.

Winston has successfully avoided publication of chapter-and-verse details of the event. A negotiation with the NFL regarding his punishment, which kept the league from sharing those details with the world, may have gone a long way toward preventing Winston from becoming ostracized. The settlement of the civil lawsuit ensures that, barring a breach of the settlement agreement, the details never will emerge, allowing Winston to continue playing pro football without facing the kind of backlash that has forever altered multiple careers in the entertainment world.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Jameis Winston settles with Uber driver

  3. One would hope that Winston someday will wake up and realize how he has repeatedly made himself look like a fool.

  4. Major payday??? Better be heavy on earned incentives, light on guaranteed money and enough personal conduct penalties to choke a horse…

  6. Still should’ve been 6 games! Giants kicker admits to hitting his wife .. 2 games. Zeke .. well we know the B.S. story there!

    Go Cowboys!

  8. kevines255 says:
    November 27, 2018 at 10:46 am
    So she took the cash? Typical.

    —————–

    Why not? It seems like he was just being a drunk idiot and touched her inappropriately. He didn’t assault her or anything. Why not take the free money considering it’s probably 100’s of thousands or even a cool million or two. Winston was being an idiot a-hole. Deserves to lose some money for it.

  9. “Winston has successfully avoided publication of chapter-and-verse details of the event”

    —————————————————————-

    Why are we told that the personal life of Overratedaaron, in regards to his lack of relationships with his own family, is none of our business but apparently this is?

  10. Well I totally didn’t see that one coming. There may be more crab or Uber driver leg stories coming soon as Winstons pal Ronald Darby is rehabbing an ACL injury and might want to do that in Florida near Winston, but for some reason when these guys get together something bad always seems to happen.

  13. Smart business move, but if this was for sexual harrassment, the new tax code makes a settlement taxable if there is a confidentiality clause.

  15. kevines255 says:

    November 27, 2018 at 10:46 am

    So she took the cash? Typical.

    —–

    I don’t understand all the downvotes. Is the argument that women more often prosecute than take the money? I’ll ask Greg Hardy’s victim and Ruban Foster’s victim.

  17. I feel bad for the die hard Bucs fans out there. The organization keeps giving this guy chances, he keeps proving them wrong publicly. From GM to Coach to QB, all three are the worst in the league at what they do, and everyone outside of Tampa knows it… What an embarrassment. I won’t be surprised when they sign Winston to a 7 year 150 million dollar contract. You run your organization like a circus, don’t be surprised when the clowns need a raise.

  18. Jameis needs to get it together. All the money he is paying lawyers and people who sue him, he will end up broke.

  21. “Why are we told that the personal life of Overratedaaron, in regards to his lack of relationships with his own family, is none of our business but apparently this is?”

    SMH because family possibly disliking you is not a crime, while groping someone is.

  22. Ok, Jameis, so you paid the cash for your
    lame behavior, now what are you going to
    do with the permanent stains on your character?
    – CyberGuard 18

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!