Jerry Jones on facing Saints: Treat every play like it’s a “Super Bowl play”

Getty Images

The Saints will bring a 10-game winning streak into Dallas on Thursday night and one might think that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would prefer a less imposing opponent as the race for the NFC East title plays out.

That wasn’t the approach Jones took on Tuesday, however. Jones called it “real exciting” to have a chance to face a team of that stature at this point in the season and said that beating the streaking Saints would “really lift our team” heading into the final quarter of the season.

It’s hard to argue with that, but beating the Saints has proven to be quite a difficult task this season. Jones shared one thing he believes the Cowboys must do if they are going to end the NFL’s longest current winning streak.

“Each play, we’ve got to think it’s the Super Bowl play,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. “If every player on every play in this game says, ‘When we put that tape on Monday, it’s going to look like one of my best plays of the year,’ it’s really going to take that kind of focus to beat a team like this.”

Jones probably isn’t wrong about the level of focus required to beat the Saints, but the Saints haven’t been lacking in that department this season so it will be just one part of a very difficult puzzle to solve on Thursday night.