Jim Bob Cooter: From hot name to hot seat

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 27, 2018, 7:52 AM EST
The Lions have already thrown their special teams coordinator overboard this season, and the defensive coordinator is the college mentor of head coach Matt Patricia, so he figures to have a little more rope.

That means job in most peril in Detroit likely belongs to offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, who has gone from hot young play-caller to hot seat in less than three seasons.

The good news is Cooter’s handling it well, joking about taking it all in while he works on making the Lions offense better.

“I try to figure out how many radios and internets and newspapers I can get around my office so I can really soak all that stuff up,” Cooter said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I mean, really it’s the same thing I’ve said a couple times and the reality of the situation, this league is a week-by-week, year-by-year league. You’re kind of judged on your results. We want better results. Our goal is to play better offensively to help our team win games, so it’s probably not very wise for me to worry about all the sort of outside talk or all the speculation. It’s pretty wise for me to sort of get ready for the next opponent, evaluate our offense, what we can do better, what we should do better and how we can kind of improve as the year goes.”

The Lions have slumped to the bottom third in the league in both points and yards, but there are many problems that can’t be pinned on Cooter alone. They traded wide receiver Golden Tate. Wide receiver Marvin Jones is on injured reserve, and running back Kerryon Johnson‘s out with a knee injury.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has long been a fan of Cooter, who helped him put up the kind of numbers which led to a lucrative contract extension. But if the Lions make any more changes to the coaching staff, it’s not hard to imagine which side of the ball they might come on.

9 responses to “Jim Bob Cooter: From hot name to hot seat

  3. I’m not a Lions fan but following Stafford some and watching Thanksgiving I think it’s time to move on. Stafford, like many others, was overpaid by the Lions out of fear of losing him when the Lions had more than enough evidence to know they should have. Everyone falls in love with the big arm, but his discipline, mechanics and turnovers have not improved.

  6. It’s not the coaches fault. Stafford has been stinking it up this year. But, you can’t fire a player you gave a truckload of money with and can’t get rid of so the only thing they can do is fire a coach and see if the next guy has any luck with that loser Stafford.

  8. Well last Thursday the Lions trotted out an offensive lineup of which only two skill position players (Stafford and Golladay) could start for another team in the league. Everyone else has gotten hurt or traded and the players leftover are practice squad call ups and bottom of the depth chart guys.

    The lack of depth on the Lions roster is on stage front and center. And completely ignoring the tight end position this off season has come back to bite them.

    The regression of this offense this season is pretty amazing. Cooter and Stafford will be the scapegoats since that is the easy and popular thing to do. But Stafford and Cooter have been successful together in the past.

    The lack of depth, the refusal to find a quality tight end, the “new” offensive philosophy (hamstringing Stafford by turning this into a dink and dunk offense), and signing Stafford to a VERY player-friendly contract fall squarely onto Quinn’s and Patricia’s shoulders.

  9. Why was he a “hot name” again? It’s amazing to me how dumb the media is when a coach tries to buddy up with them to get protected when they suck.

    Hue Jackson does, Rex Ryan did it, Pete Carrroll does it, etc, etc.

    Then, many doofus fans become conditioned to believe that person is good at their job.

    Dorsey, the GM of the Browns also falls into this category. The guy has literally no accomplishments to speak of, and somehow is propped up by the media.

    Mike Tannenbaum in Miami, too. I could go on for days with examples like this.

    Ted Thompson and Ozzie fired recently, yet for 10 years all we heard is how great they were when they were really only good and then awful.

