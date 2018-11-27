Jim Bob Cooter: From hot name to hot seat

Getty Images

The Lions have already thrown their special teams coordinator overboard this season, and the defensive coordinator is the college mentor of head coach Matt Patricia, so he figures to have a little more rope.

That means job in most peril in Detroit likely belongs to offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, who has gone from hot young play-caller to hot seat in less than three seasons.

The good news is Cooter’s handling it well, joking about taking it all in while he works on making the Lions offense better.

“I try to figure out how many radios and internets and newspapers I can get around my office so I can really soak all that stuff up,” Cooter said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I mean, really it’s the same thing I’ve said a couple times and the reality of the situation, this league is a week-by-week, year-by-year league. You’re kind of judged on your results. We want better results. Our goal is to play better offensively to help our team win games, so it’s probably not very wise for me to worry about all the sort of outside talk or all the speculation. It’s pretty wise for me to sort of get ready for the next opponent, evaluate our offense, what we can do better, what we should do better and how we can kind of improve as the year goes.”

The Lions have slumped to the bottom third in the league in both points and yards, but there are many problems that can’t be pinned on Cooter alone. They traded wide receiver Golden Tate. Wide receiver Marvin Jones is on injured reserve, and running back Kerryon Johnson‘s out with a knee injury.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has long been a fan of Cooter, who helped him put up the kind of numbers which led to a lucrative contract extension. But if the Lions make any more changes to the coaching staff, it’s not hard to imagine which side of the ball they might come on.