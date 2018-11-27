Jon Gruden hopes to have Donald Penn back by end of season for Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders have been without tackle Donald Penn since early October due to a groin injury that landed him on injured reserve. Despite the Raiders heading nowhere this season, head coach Jon Gruden is hopeful Penn can get back on the field before the season comes to an end.

“He has been downstairs rehabbing and we are hoping he can come back and help us,” Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBC Bay Area. “I don’t know how close he is officially, but he is making progress. Hope to have him on the field before the season is over.”

Penn is not yet ready to return to the practice field even though he is eligible to do so this week. The Raiders move Penn to right tackle this season to accommodate rookie Kolton Miller at left tackle. He played in the first four games of the year for Oakland at right tackle before being injured against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 30. He was placed on injured reserve three days later.

Having been on injured reserve for eight weeks, Penn will be eligible to return any time between now and the end of the season. Once the Raiders designate him to return from IR, he can practice for up to three weeks before needing to be added back to the 53-man roster. The Raiders have one return designation remaining after designating defensive tackle Justin Ellis from injured reserve.

If Penn is set to return, running back Marshawn Lynch will no longer be eligible to play again this season.