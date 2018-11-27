Kliff Kingsbury drawing interest from NFL teams

Getty Images

Kliff Kingsbury was just fired by Texas Tech after going 35-40 in five seasons.

And yet, he’s apparently drawing more interest than any coaching candidate this side of Gregg Williams.

According to Hall of Fame candidate and SiriusXM NFL Radio host Gil Brandt, Kingsbury’s phone “has been ringing off the hook” from NFL teams interested in his services, including two firm offers of employment.

There was no word from Brandt on how many letters he received, or which teams had made those offers. Presumably those are for assistant coaching gigs, but with everyone looking for the next Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan or Matt Nagy, you never know.

While his head-coaching record wasn’t sterling, it is reasonable to think that Kingsbury’s talents could be of service to teams wishing to punch up their offense.

He helped put up big numbers with Case Keenum at Houston, where they led the nation in scoring and yards in 2011. He then followed Kevin Sumlin to Texas A&M, where he worked with Johnny Manziel for a season before getting a head coaching job.

Given the rise in passing numbers league-wide, guys such as Kingsbury with big stats on their resume will get plenty of attention this offseason.