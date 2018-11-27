Lamar Miller’s mindset was simple: “Don’t get caught”

AP

Texans running back Lamar Miller became on Monday night the first player to run 97 yards for a touchdown since a Dolphins running back did it in 2014. His name was Lamar Miller.

The effort made Miller the first player in NFL history to have two touchdown runs of 95 yards or more in his career.

“I didn’t know that until they told me outside,” Miller told reporters after the 34-17 win. “I give all the credit to the offensive line. They did a great job at giving me, [Alfred] Blue and Deshaun [Watson] opportunities to run the ball. I just took advantage of the opportunity.”

As Miller broke free and continued toward the end zone for the second 97-yard play in the NFL in two days (Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had a 97-yard catch and run in Denver on Sunday), Miller wasn’t thinking about his play for Miami but the last time he faced Miami.

“Not really, my whole mindset is just don’t get caught” Miller said. “You know last time when we played the Dolphins I got caught, so all the guys were giving me a hard time, so that was just the only thing on my mind — don’t get caught.”

The Texans are making it harder to get caught by another team in the AFC South. The win gives them a three-game lead over the Titans and, as a practical matter, reduces the division race to two teams: 8-3 Houston and 6-5 Indianapolis.