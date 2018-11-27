Mike Ditka out of the hospital after heart attack

Getty Images

Former Chicago Bears head coach and Hall of Fame tight end Mike Ditka is back home after a heart attack sent him to the hospital last week.

According to the Associated Press, Ditka was released from the hospital on Monday. Ditka’s agent, Steve Mandell, had said over the weekend that Ditka was doing “much better.”

“Coach Ditka had a mild heart attack earlier this week. Doctors inserted a pacemaker, and he is doing much better,” Mandell said, via ESPN.com. “He appreciates the outpouring of support and expects to be home soon.”

Ditka, 79, entered the Hall of Fame in 1988. He spent 12 years in the NFL as a player, and he coached the 1985 Bears to the team’s only Super Bowl win.