Mike Tomlin “not overly” concerned with James Conner’s fumbles

Getty Images

A lot has gone well for James Conner in his first year as the feature back in the Steelers offense, but one area that’s been a problem at times has been ball security.

Conner lost a fumble in last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos and it’s the fourth time that he’s fumbled so far this season. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the fumbles during Tuesday’s press conference and said he’s “not overly” concerned about them, but did say that Conner has to be aware that the Chargers and other future opponents will be aware that they have been an issue.

“I will acknowledge that as a feature ball carrier in this league, when you got some tape with some balls on the ground that people use that as motivation,” Tomlin said. “I know we do. We’re playing a feature runner and in recent weeks he’s got balls on the ground, Wednesday morning that’s being discussed. That’s the nature of my conversation with James. Just understand how the other 31 teams function. That in L.A. somewhere tomorrow morning, they’ll be talking about his balls on the ground. I’ll be excited abou watching his response to that.”

Tomlin closed by saying he has a lot of confidence in Conner and doesn’t think there are fundamental issues that need to be addressed, but the question will surely come up again if Conner should be responsible for more turnovers in the future.