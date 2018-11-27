Mike Vick advises Lamar Jackson to tread lightly when he runs

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Mike Vick has long touted the skills of current NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Vick cautions Jackson to be careful when using those skills, especially when it comes to running the ball.

“With quarterbacks, we’re not used to getting hit all the time,” Vick told ESPN regarding the Ravens rookie. “When we do it, it can either get you into the game or it can shake you up a little bit. It’s not like a guy sitting in the pocket, you run the risk of getting injured. I’m not saying that should deter Lamar or scare him; I’m just saying proceed with caution.”

It’s great advice, advice from which a young Mike Vick would have benefited greatly. Vick typically could run away from and around defenders. When he couldn’t, however, he’d get hit. And the more a quarterback gets hit, the greater the chance he gets hurt.

Some quarterbacks have the ability to naturally avoid contact, some don’t. Some, like Russell Wilson (who is a lot like Barry Sanders was), never take a big hit because they move just right at full speed to avoid the brunt of the impact.

At its core, it’s an issue of physics and probabilities. Forces and angles and momentum. Bones break, cartilage tears, ligaments rupture. None of that happens without impact, and the fewer impacts a quarterback sustains — especially when on the move — the greater the chance he’ll be able to keep playing.