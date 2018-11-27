Mike Zimmer says Xavier Rhodes has “very, very mild” hamstring injury

Getty Images

Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes left Sunday night’s win over the Packers in the fourth quarter because he hurt his hamstring while covering wide receiver Davante Adams.

Rhodes grabbed at the back of his right leg while hobbling off the field and he went for further tests on Monday. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer shared the results of that test while also dismissing a report that Rhodes would miss the rest of the season.

“Thankfully, it’s very, very mild,” Zimmer said, via the Pioneer Press. “As far as the TV doctors that were reporting were very erroneous.”

Mild hamstring injuries can become more severe if not given enough time to recover, so Rhodes may not be right back on the field against the Patriots this week. The Vikings will release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.