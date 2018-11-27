Nick Bosa signs with CAA, officially ending college career

Getty Images

Nick Bosa has made it clear that he’ll be entering the draft. And the former Buckeye has now officially crossed the proverbial Rubicon.

Per a league source, Bosa signed with CAA to handle the negotiations on his football contract. By rule, Bosa officially has sacrificed any remaining college eligibility by hiring an agents.

He’ll be represented by the same CAA agents who represent his brother, Joey: Tom Condon, Todd France, and Brian Ayrault. Bosa officially signed on November 18.

In 2016, Joey Bosa held out deep into the preseason in a dispute with the Chargers over signing-bonus cash flow and offsets on guaranteed payments, two of the very few areas in which actual negotiation can happen for players taken at the top of the draft.

Nick Bosa, who previously announced that he won’t be returning from an injury and will be preparing for the draft, is expected to be taken early, like Joey. There’s a chance Nick Bosa will be the first overall pick.

And, of course, if the Raiders take him, Nick Bosa eventually will be traded to an NFC team for two first-round draft picks.