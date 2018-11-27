Olivier Vernon has had quiet season thus far

Getty Images

The Giants have not gotten their money’s worth from Olivier Vernon this season.

The pass-rusher counts $17 million against the Giants’ salary cap this season. He has 10 tackles and one sack.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur didn’t even try to make excuses for Vernon after a reporter asked whether Vernon getting more attention from opposing offensive lines could explain Vernon’s numbers or lack thereof.

“No, not really,’’ Shurmur said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “Again, this is my first exposure to O.V. You know way more about him than I do in terms of his history here with the Giants. But no, I don’t see teams spending extra resources to block him.’’

Vernon had two tackles and two quarterback hits while playing 56 of 65 snaps Sunday in the loss to the Eagles. He has played six games this season, missing the first five games with a high-ankle sprain.

“Certainly getting pressure on the quarterback is important,’’ Shurmur said. “We want all of our really good players to get production. He’s out there; he’s contributing. You don’t sack the quarterback or the quarterback has a pretty good day throwing the ball. Certainly part of it is the rush.’’