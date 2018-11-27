Panthers expected to put Damiere Byrd on IR with broken arm

Getty Images

The Panthers are reportedly going to be without wide receiver Damiere Byrd for the rest of the season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Byrd broke his arm in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks. The Panthers are expected to place him on injured reserve in the coming days to open up a roster spot for a healthy player.

Byrd has not seen much action on offense this season and has one catch for eight yards. Byrd has played a role on special teams for Carolina and has an average of 9.4 yards on 11 punt returns. Byrd caught 11 passes for 121 yards during his first two seasons with the Panthers.

The Panthers have five other wide receivers on the 53-man roster, although Devin Funchess did not play against Seattle because of a back injury.