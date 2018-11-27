Panthers promote Lorenzo Doss from practice squad

Getty Images

Word on Tuesday morning was that the Panthers would be placing wide receiver Damiere Byrd on injured reserve due to a broken arm he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

That move became official on Tuesday afternoon. There had been no advance report about who would take Byrd’s place on the roster, but the Panthers took care of that as well.

Cornerback Lorenzo Doss has been promoted from the practice squad to take Dodd’s place on the 53-man roster. Dodd played one game for the Panthers earlier this season and played 15 games for the Broncos between 2015 and 2017.

Doss’ promotion comes a couple of days after cornerback Donte Jackson injured his quad, so the Panthers may need to call on Doss when they head to Tampa this weekend.