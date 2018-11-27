Panthers work out kickers after rough stretch for Graham Gano

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 27, 2018, 5:36 PM EST
Getty Images

The Panthers still say they have confidence in kicker Graham Gano.

They’re looking at their options in case they change their mind.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Panthers worked out four kickers Tuesday, bringing Chandler Catanzaro, Sam Ficken, Matt McCrane, and Caleb Sturgis in for a look.

Gano missed a go-ahead 52-yarder against the Seahawks last week, and plunked a field goal off the uprights and missed an extra point the previous week at Detroit. The Panthers lost both games (they can’t blame getting blown out at Pittsburgh on him).

A few things complicate any kicker change. They signed him to a four-year, $17 million deal this offseason, which would create dead money and sunk cost. He’s also been pretty good at his job. Sunday’s miss snapped a streak of 41 straight field goals made at home, and he’s 13-of-15 overall this season and was 29-of-30 last year (though he missed three extra points in 2017).

They might have just wanted to motivate him, as they did last year when they brought Roberto Aguayo in to their practice squad. So far, they haven’t signed anyone, so it may just be a matter of sending a message.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Panthers work out kickers after rough stretch for Graham Gano

  1. Probably just to throw a scare into Gano. He’s still better than everyone on that list. Sending a message.

  2. Fall guy. Opening drive Rivera went for it on 4th & goal from the 3 after being stuffed repeatedly. And that 52yd Gano missed is because they played it safe and started throwing (incomplete) dunk passes which gave Seattle loads of time and great field possession instead of giving the ball to the franchise record setting scrimmage RB.

    Lions game is really on Funchess’ shoulders (or hands, I suppose), defense not getting pressure and Rivera’s 2pt blunder.

    Although I’m not happy they waived Harrison Butker last year, Gano is a pretty decent kicker when you look around the league. Heck, who else can hit a game ending 63yarder?

    Time for a new HC & DC.

  3. Yeah as really hope this will be motivating to him and not a threat. And really think that Gano just had a rough stretch. All kickers have them. Hence Mason Crosby at Detroit! Bounced back nicely.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!