Panthers work out kickers after rough stretch for Graham Gano

The Panthers still say they have confidence in kicker Graham Gano.

They’re looking at their options in case they change their mind.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Panthers worked out four kickers Tuesday, bringing Chandler Catanzaro, Sam Ficken, Matt McCrane, and Caleb Sturgis in for a look.

Gano missed a go-ahead 52-yarder against the Seahawks last week, and plunked a field goal off the uprights and missed an extra point the previous week at Detroit. The Panthers lost both games (they can’t blame getting blown out at Pittsburgh on him).

A few things complicate any kicker change. They signed him to a four-year, $17 million deal this offseason, which would create dead money and sunk cost. He’s also been pretty good at his job. Sunday’s miss snapped a streak of 41 straight field goals made at home, and he’s 13-of-15 overall this season and was 29-of-30 last year (though he missed three extra points in 2017).

They might have just wanted to motivate him, as they did last year when they brought Roberto Aguayo in to their practice squad. So far, they haven’t signed anyone, so it may just be a matter of sending a message.