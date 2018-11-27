Raiders sign Chaz Green, Darren Waller

Getty Images

The Raiders announced the signing of offensive lineman Chaz Green.

The Saints cut Green last week when they activated Tommylee Lewis to the active roster.

Green, a third-round pick of the Cowboys in 2015, did not appear in a game for the Saints. They signed him Oct. 24.

He has played 18 career games — all with the Cowboys — and made six starts.

The Raiders also signed tight end Darren Waller off the Ravens’ practice squad, where he has spent the season.

Baltimore drafted Waller in the sixth round of the 2015 draft as a receiver. He spent three seasons with the Ravens, appearing in 18 games with four starts, while making 12 receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders placed defensive end Jacquies Smith on injured reserve with an Achilles’ injury, and they already had an open roster spot after waiving receiver Johnny Holton on Monday.

Smith signed with the Raiders as a free agent before Week 10 and appeared in three games.