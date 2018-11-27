Rams settle St. Louis PSL lawsuits

Getty Images

As the Rams deepen their ties to L.A., they’ve cleared up some loose ends in St. Louis.

Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Journal reports that the Rams have settled three separate lawsuits filed by PSL holders at the team’s abandoned stadium in Missouri. The Rams, which moved back to Los Angeles in 2016, recently informed the presiding court that a settlement agreement has been negotiated, and that the paperwork is in the process of being finalized.

The cases all arose from the argument that the Rams violated the PSL contact by leaving St. Louis before 2025. The PSL document included language arguably preserving the team’s ability to relocate. Many judges would not enforce such take-it-or-leave-it language that typically appears in the fine print of a boilerplate contract.

Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed, and likely never will be. And now the Rams can focus not on the PSLs they sold more than 20 years ago, but on the PSL’s they’re trying to sell right now.