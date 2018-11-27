Report: Eric Berry returns with expectation he will practice this week

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Eric Berry returned to the team’s facility Tuesday with the intent to practice this week, Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

Berry’s status for Sunday’s game against Oakland, though, remains in question. The Kansas City Star reported last week that it was unlikely Berry would be ready to play in Week 13.

Berry has remained out all season with a heel injury. It’s the same injury he had in the summer of 2017 before he tore his Achilles in the 2017 season opener against the Patriots.

That is the last regular-season game Berry played.

The Chiefs, who rank 30th in total defense, including last against the pass, can use him.