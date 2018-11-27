Report: Lamar Jackson will start again on Sunday

Getty Images

The Ravens are 2-0 with Lamar Jackson as their starting quarterback, and now they’ll try to make it three in a row.

That’s the word from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, who reports that the Ravens plan to start Jackson again on Sunday when they take on the Falcons.

Whether that means Joe Flacco has been benched permanently remains to be seen, but Flacco still hasn’t been cleared to return from his hip injury.

If the Ravens keep winning with Jackson as their starter, it would be hard to justify putting Flacco back in the starting lineup. Although Jackson has plenty of work to do to become a complete quarterback, his combination of running and passing, and the Ravens’ good defense, have been enough for Baltimore to win so far.