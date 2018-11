AP

Linebacker Reuben Foster has a new team. We just don’t know who it is, yet.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier in the hour that Foster was claimed by the Browns. Schefter then clarified that it’s not the Browns, but that Foster has been claimed.

Once we all know which team claimed Foster’s contract, we’ll explain what this means to the new team, and what it means for the 49ers.

For now, we play the waiting game as to the next destination of the 31st overall pick in the 2017 draft.