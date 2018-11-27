Roethlisberger: James Washington needs to have confidence in himself

Posted by Josh Alper on November 27, 2018, 2:51 PM EST
AP

Rookie wide receiver James Washington didn’t come up with a deep pass from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the third quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos and Roethlisberger said on Tuesday that Washington “has to make” that catch.

Roethlisberger was making his weekly appearance on 93.7 The Fan and said he believes Washington “just didn’t trust his hands” because he tried to make a diving catch when it didn’t appear to be necessary.

“When receivers are having issues, they’re trying to catch it in their bellies instead of trusting their hands, right? When you trust and you have confidence in yourself, you use your hands and you catch the ball,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I just felt like when he jumped and dove, whatever you want to call it, that just to me show showed a lack of confidence in himself and his hands. I have the confidence in him. I mean, I wouldn’t have thrown it to him if I didn’t. He needs to just have the trust and confidence in himself, and he needs to bounce back, right? We need him to bounce back and make some plays this week for us.”

Roethlisberger said Washington “can’t be out there” if he isn’t going to make a play like that. The second-round pick has been in on just under half the offensive snaps this season and has eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on the year.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Roethlisberger: James Washington needs to have confidence in himself

  1. If people think that he is calling him out they are right and he needs to be called out. Ben has done this with other players and it has worked well.

  3. For every second round Ju Ju you have a second round Limas Sweed and hopefully second rounder Washington doesn’t end up like the former. Dude looked so good in preseason. His illegal block after a good Conner run led to a three and out to start the second half.

    Watt, Ju Ju and Conner at the top of the ’17 draft for the Steelers. Not so good this year but it’s early….I hope.

  4. The kid was way overrated to begin with. Most of his big plays in college were low degree of difficulty catches. The Steelers also drafted his college QB, Mason Rudolph. Rudolph threw as pretty a deep ball as anyone in college, and Washington had the easy part. He didn’t make the tough catches, just the easy ones. If Big Ben decides to hang em up, the Steelers are sitting pretty at QB. Rudolph will be able to step right in and win from day 1.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!