Seahawks to activate running back J.D. McKissic from injured reserve

Getty Images

The only running back to score a rushing touchdown for the Seahawks in 2017 is coming back to the team’s active roster.

J.D. McKissic is being activated off injured reserve after spending the first 12 weeks of the season on the sidelines with a foot injury sustained in the preseason. McKissic returned to practice last week when he was designated to return from injured reserve.

McKissic’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, posted a tweet hinting that McKissic’s activation was coming. He later confirmed the move in a text to PFT.

McKissic could have practiced with the team for an additional two weeks before being added to the 53-man roster, but the Seahawks were thrilled with his week of practice a week ago.

“He looked great, really. He looked really, really quick and on it,” head coach Pete Carroll said on Friday. “He jumped right into doing stuff and his assignments and all that but it just doesn’t make sense for us to try and do it in one week’s time so we’ll go next week and take a look at him again and anticipate that he’s going to be in pretty good shape and pretty close to going the next week. We’ll wait and see but he looked terrific.”

Carroll hinted at the move on Monday as well.

“We’ll show you what we’re thinking here during the week. I’m looking forward to him coming back,” he said.

McKissic will take the roster spot created by the Seahawks waiving of wide receiver Keenan Reynolds on Tuesday.

McKissic’s 30-yard touchdown run against the Indianapolis Colts last October was the only rushing touchdown scored by a Seattle running back last year. Russell Wilson had three of the team’s four rushing touchdowns on the year. He gained 187 yards on 46 carries, but was a consistent producer in the passing game. He caught 34 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He can also return kickoffs, which would give the team an option other than Tyler Lockett or Rashaad Penny in the return game.

The Seahawks play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.