Seahawks waive Keenan Reynolds

Getty Images

The Seahawks promoted receiver Keenan Reynolds from the practice squad Saturday. They waived him Tuesday.

Reynolds was active but did not play Sunday.

The Seahawks did not know the status of receiver Doug Baldwin until pregame warmups. Baldwin did play, which is why Reynolds didn’t.

Seattle also called up Reynolds in September after Baldwin sprained his MCL in the season opener against the Broncos. Reynolds played two games before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Those are Reynolds’ only two career appearances.

Reynolds filled in for Baldwin through most of training camp as Baldwin was sidelined with an injury to his other knee.

The Ravens made Reynolds a sixth-round draft pick in 2016.

The team does not have a corresponding move, leaving them with an opening on their 53-player roster.