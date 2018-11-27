Shaq Lawson: If someone throws a punch at me, I’m going to react

Getty Images

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson had a speaking engagement at a high school on Tuesday and students were invited to ask him questions about topics other than last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.

Lawson was ejected from that game for exchanging punches with Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and the chance to find out what was going through Lawson’s mind was too much for one questioner to resist.

“At the time, how the whole situation happened, I was defending myself because he came from the sideline,” Lawson said, via the Buffalo News. “So at that time, I was basically defending myself and my team, fighting for my brothers. Ain’t nobody going to let anybody in this world let a man throw a punch at you and you won’t react to it. I mean, on my part, I apologized for reacting that way. I mean, at the end of the day, people will understand where I’m coming from.”

Fournette also said he was sticking up for a teammate, but the fact that he came off the bench to do so led the league to suspend him for one game on Monday. Lawson was not suspend, but said he expects to both be fined and appeal that fine.