Should Hue Jackson have been able to go to Bengals after being fired by Browns?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 27, 2018, 3:55 PM EST
AP

The decision of former Browns coach Hue Jackson to join the Bengals came after the Browns decided to fire Jackson during the season. And it has sparked a passionate debate in some circles regarding whether Jackson should have been able to jump ship to a rival.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn’t think Jackson should have surfaced in Cincinnati. And Mayfield wasn’t bashful about responding to an ESPN video featuring Damien Woody suggesting that Mayfield is being hypocritical because he transferred from Texas Tech to Oklahoma.

Not even comparable,” Mayfield said in a comment posted on Instagram. “I didn’t lose 30+ games be fake and then do that. . . . I wasn’t gonna have a scholarship. Good try though buddy.” (It would have been better if he’d closed with, “Buddy boy.”)

The debate spilled over to PFT Live, where we’ll never contrive a disagreement but will fully unpack one that naturally arises. Peter King believes that coaches who are still being paid by one team should not be able to join another team unless the coach is willing to renounce any rights to financial compensation from his former team. I believe that the current system is fine as it is, and that coaches already sacrifice plenty of rights in an league that has yet to try to prevent a coach or an executive from carrying secrets from one team to another. (In Jackson’s case, the secrets didn’t help the Bengals.)

And here’s the simple reality: Coaches currently can get fired, get paid, and sign with another team because that’s how the industry works. If, as King wants, the Competition Committee were to propose a rule changing this approach, if the rule were adopted by at least 24 owners, if all teams were to incorporate standard contractual language implementing this restriction, coaches would have no choice but to accept, if those coaches want to coach in the NFL.

Coaches already give up enough of their rights to coach in the NFL, however. They have no collective bargaining protection (a union drive would never work because anyone pushing it would have to worry about being blackballed), their First Amendment rights are limited (fines are imposed for criticizing officiating, for example), and they waive the right to a jury trial regarding any legal disputes, agreeing to submit the case to arbitration by the Commissioner, who works for and is paid by each of the teams.

So even if it’s “unfair” at some level for a coach to leave one team and coach a rival in the same season, any further erosion of coaches’ rights could lead to even more erosion of coaches’ rights. Besides, if any team wants to prevent a coach from coaching another team, the simplest solution is this: Don’t fire him.

Permalink 55 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

55 responses to “Should Hue Jackson have been able to go to Bengals after being fired by Browns?

  2. Should he have been allowed? Sure. Should the Bengals not hired him? Yep. Should the Bengals fire Marvin Lewis asap? Of course. Will the Bengals playoff drought continue into the next decade? Probably.

  3. Why is this even a question? If he cant go to the bengals, then no free agents should be able to sign to a team from his prior division, or no player should be traded within their division. its stupid, sometimes baker mayfield is stupid

  4. Where has Hue ever coached and won consistently. He is a shadow. A poser of a coach. Sorry, you just can’t win when Hue Jackson is on your team.

  5. Of course he should. Is this not America? You get fired but are restriced in your employment options moving forward? Ridiculous

  7. I’ve always agreed with what King says about fired coaches getting paid by more than one team. As far as Baker and Hue go, I think they both have good arguments. Hue goes to Cinci to PO the Browns because he didn’t think he should have been fired. Baker doesn’t like that he went to a division rival. Thing is; winning is all that matters. If anybody wants to tell someone to grow up, Hue is the one that needs to hear that. He started crying on hard knocks and did it in his ‘post firing pressers’. And after the game in Cinci on Sunday, he’s probably still crying…!!!

  8. Meh. It’s an awkward situation when a fired head coach shows up on the opposing sidelines this quickly, but I think that’s a pretty rare case. Could Hue have given the Bengals some useful inside information? Probably. But it evidently didn’t help.

  9. I think the Patriots have done this with McDaniel’s. St. Louis also did it with McDaniel’s when he was let go by Denver.

    If a player gets cut they are free to sign. Why not a coach? Unless there was something written into the contract, then it’s a free market.

  10. The debate centers around the ” morality” behind it. Not legality. Or financial commitments. How MORALE is anybody in life that leaves 1 group of players he has ” supposedly” tried to nurture, mid season, and then jumps on to a completely different team with the blink if an eye. You have to question that persons commitment in the 1st place. What is the job……….flipping hamburgers at McDonslds vs Burger King? Morality here…..

  14. The optics dont look good. As if he Jackson was lobbying for a hire because he knew he was getting fired. He shouldn’t have been allowed to coach in training camp. It is what it is, best for all parties involved.

  17. I would think that any employer that has fired an incompetent employee would be happy to see that ex-employee go to a competitor.

  18. What rights are coaches giving up to coach in the NFL? Unlike players, I think most of their contracts are guaranteed and most make several million dollars a year. Makes no sense Florio.

  22. Mayfield, having his own opinion of a man that would stoop to that morale, is far more mature to say whst he said than Hue is himself as a egotistical back stabber. And, a very lousy coach.

  23. This is the business side of the game, regardless if you think Hue deserves another job or not he was offered one and took it. Us regular working folks leave for competitors all the time, not a big deal at all.

  24. It’s not jumping ship if you were fired. He has a right to earn a living, so as long as there’s no rule prohibiting another team from hiring him, I fail to see the issue.

  26. Maybe when they cop had to tackle Mayfield he knocked some brain cells loose; because Baker seems to forget that the NFL is a job and players/coaches that been released/fired have went to play/coach for division rivals for years.

  27. Mayfield needs to remember that he’s still a rookie. In other words, he should shut up.

  28. All depends on the contract. I have a non-compete clause in my agreement with my employer. If I were to quit, I could not go to a competitor within 2 years of leaving. If I am fired, the employer has the option to essentially pay me to not go to a competitor or I am released from the agreement. It sounds, on the surface, like Hue is being paid by the Browns while working for the Bengals but it all comes down to the contract.

  29. nbwalter says: Of course he should. Is this not America? You get fired but are restriced in your employment options moving forward? Ridiculous
    wouldn’t describe it as moving forward…maybe as moving on…

  31. my patriots did this with Josh McDaniels. He was fired by the Rams, and we signed him as an offensive Consultant and associate head coach. When Billy O’Brien took the Penn State job, Josh became the full time Offensive Coordinator.

    And yet conspiracy theorists believe that we rehired josh to “get information on the Broncos.” Not that they sucked because Tebow had NO IDEA what he was doing as QB. and it showed in January in the big Razor.

  32. I think the issue between Baker and Hue is deeper than going to the Bengals. Let’s not forget, Hue refused to give 1st team reps to Baker, embarrassed Baker on TV by suggesting he shows up late for practice, went on TV tour after being fired and essentially said he preferred Watson and Wentz. Now to most adults in the real world these are minor issues and part of everyday life but to a millennial like Baker they are not. Deep down I’m sure Hue understands where Baker is coming from and hopes one day Baker will understand where Hue comes from.

  33. I’ve heard of sour grapes before, but this takes the cake. If Hue Jackson is so incompetent like everyone says he is, wouldn’t you want him in your rival’s locker room?? In fact, wouldn’t you happily pay his salary to go to your rival’s locker room? I mean, how many times have we seen the Patriots sign a guy that had just been cut from a team they’re getting ready to play? I don’t remember Peter King or anyone having an issue with that. The reality is the Bengals are already familiar with Hue and Hue is familiar with them. Oh, and the Bengals are cheap. Also, why should a team like the Browns be let off the hook for Hue’s salary? It was their mistake.

  34. And for those of you too young to understand yet: There is this thing in the business world called a non compete clause. Many powerful important businessmen must sign one. It states that if you leave a business, you cannot under any condition take a job with a competing company for a period of time. It is there to protect company policies, patents, customers, etc. Peter Kings suggesting that the NFL maybe should consider having them

  35. “He shouldn’t have been allowed to coach in training camp.”

    This is true. He definitely shouldn’t have been allowed to coach in training camp. Or at any other point.

  36. If your firing Hue you should encourage him to work for another NFL team. Especially a division rival.
    I understand the hurt feelings too though. These guys are generals and it is inconsistent with our view of the world that generals and switch sides.

  40. factschecker says:
    November 27, 2018 at 4:06 pm
    I think the Patriots have done this with McDaniel’s. St. Louis also did it with McDaniel’s when he was let go by Denver.
    ———————————————
    McDaniels was effectively on the Pats staff for Super Bowl 46 only though, and certainly not against his former team. It was also a case of him basically being rehired to retake his former role of OC as Bill O’Brien was already committed leaving to go to Penn State after the season. I doubt he had any serious input into the game plan against the Giants.

  41. Funny how this topic really never surfaced before……..because its almost unprecidented. Does that make Hue “smarter” than all the average bears that have ever been fired? Or, just far less moral? I say the latter

  44. This is the stupidest question I’ve ever seen. He got FIRED by the Browns so of course he should be able to go to the Bengals!!

  45. So Baker went to a rival school because he was going to get fired (lose his scholarship)? He has a lot more in common with Hue that I thought

  46. Peter King believes that coaches who are still being paid by one team should not be able to join another team unless the coach is willing to renounce any rights to financial compensation from his former team.

    Good ol’ Pete. Always looking out for fairness. What a swell guy he is.

  47. If you want to keep your loser coach from joining division foes mid-season, then wait til after the season to fire him

    Or can he never again work in the same division he was a head coach in?

  48. If the Browns are still paying him, why would they fire him? Can’t they keep him on staff, but limit his role to essentially nothing? Is there a contractual issue there?

  49. This anti-Mayfield sentiment is just Damien Woody and others drumming stuff up to fill a day or two of sports talk tv and radio. Can’t say I blame him though. It’s got to be tough to fill all that air time.

    And when did all these handshakes evolve into an obligatory hug?What was Mayfield supposed to do? Allow Hue to literally embrace him to make things right with ESPN?

    Also,you now see European soccer where the hug now comes with a kiss.Hue just might be the first NFL type to try to kiss a player. I would like to see Damien Woody invite Hue to First Take and see where thing go.

  50. The NFL does not limit the 1st Amendment Rights of ANY of their employees, and they are not in any way capable of doing so. The 1st Amendment prevents the government from prosecuting someone for their opinion, it does not give someone the right to use the notoriety of their employer as a soap box for their personal views and employers have absolutely zero responsibility under the 1st. As a lawyer, you must know this and choose to ignore it in order to push an anti-authority. anti-NFl narrative.

  52. Who in the hell does Baker Mayfield think he is?? Dude shutup and play. Hue is gone, so move on. You are 23 years old and you have about 8 games on your NFL resume and your saying that a grown ass man shouldn’t go work? 10 years from now when this is brought up he’ll say he was young and stupid yada yada yada…

  53. I mean the analysis here is dead on, so I have no complaints, but the question itself is infuriating. Of course Hue Jackson can take a job with the Cincinnati Bengals mid-season. The Cleveland Browns keep recycling coaches/ GM’s constantly. I love the fanbase in Cleveland– they deserve better than Jimmy Haslam. The answer is simple– if you don’t want your coach going to your rival midseason, don’t fire your coach midseason. Period. The Steelers don’t. Even the Colts with Pagano (my team) waited till the end of the year. I like Baker. I like some of the young players. The organization needs to get their act together.

  54. Mycommentisawaitingmoderation, yes baby Huey was gored by the Browns. But the browns are still paying his contract, 5 mil a year. Are you telling me Hue is as bad a financier as a head coach and can’t budget to live on 5 mil a years ?!?! He has to feed his family, ha ha ha, those must be some grocery eating kids if the eat that much !!

  55. dl101693 says:
    November 27, 2018 at 4:18 pm
    And for those of you too young to understand yet: There is this thing in the business world called a non compete clause. Many powerful important businessmen must sign one. It states that if you leave a business, you cannot under any condition take a job with a competing company for a period of time. It is there to protect company policies, patents, customers, etc. Peter Kings suggesting that the NFL maybe should consider having them

    —-

    And for those to old to realize that things don’t really work this way anymore….they don’t work that way anymore. Almost never. Courts have realized that top execs tend to get jobs in their industries, and to stop someone from getting gainful employment has worse optics than an NCC. I have been a top exec in multiple, multi-billion $ companies and on exit have never had to sign an NCC. I have also never required a VP to sign an NCC.

    And the reason is simple. Sometimes we let someone go for x. Sometimes we let someone go for y. We almost never let someone we care about working for the competition go. Browns shouldn’t care about letting a bad coach to a division rival….you should support it.

    Non-competes? Very rare in the real world. That is like Mad Men kinda stuff.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!