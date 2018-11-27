Terron Armstead remains out with pectoral injury

Getty Images

The Saints’ injury report did not change from Monday.

Left tackle Terron Armstead remains out with a pectoral injury. He has missed the past two games and has not practiced since getting hurt.

He is New Orleans’ only player not to practice this week.

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith remains limited with a foot injury that kept him from playing on Thanksgiving against the Falcons.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport also continues with limited practices, but he did return to the lineup against the Falcons after a three-game absence with a toe injury.

Tight end Dan Arnold (chest), kicker Wil Lutz (back), offensive lineman Andrus Peat (shoulder) and cornerback P.J. Williams (hip) also were limited participants. All four played against the Falcons.