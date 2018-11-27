Texans activate Dylan Cole from IR, waive Josh Keyes

Getty Images

The Texans activated linebacker Dylan Cole from injured reserve Monday. They cut linebacker Josh Keyes in a corresponding move.

The team designated Cole to return from IR last week. He dislocated his wrist in Week Three and went on injured reserve the following week.

Cole, who made the Texans last year as an undrafted rookie from Missouri State, has nine tackles and a pass breakup this season.

Keyes, 25, played in three games with Houston after signing Oct. 22. He also spent six days with Washington earlier this season.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2015. He was on the practice squads of the Bucs and Chiefs that season but also played seven games for Tampa Bay.

He also has played games for the Falcons, Browns and Chargers.