Texans followed through on getting Demaryius Thomas more involved

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said last week that he had fallen short in regard to getting wide receiver Demaryius Thomas involved in the team’s offense after he was acquired in a trade with the Broncos and said he would try to do a better job of that in the future.

Monday night’s results were a sign that O’Brien is doing a better job on that front. Thomas caught his first touchdown as a Texan in the first quarter, added a second score later in the night and Thomas finished the game with four catches for 38 yards.

Thomas had three catches for 61 yards in his first Houston outing before going without a catch in the second game and he said he was pleased with how things turned out on Monday.

“It feels great,” Thomas said, via the Houston Chronicle. “Coming into the week, they were telling me they were going to get me the ball more. We took advantage of it and I got on the board twice.”

Thomas will likely continue to grow more comfortable in the offense as he spends more time in it and waiting for everything to settle in is a far easier process while riding an eight-game winning streak than it would be in other circumstances.