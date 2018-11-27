Tom Coughlin: We were a whistle away from the Super Bowl, now we’re way down

Getty Images

Jaguars front office boss Tom Coughlin is not happy with what has become of the football team he built.

Coughlin said today on 1010XL in Jacksonville that last year, a quick whistle in the AFC Championship Game robbed the Jaguars of a trip to the Super Bowl, and now the entire team is playing poorly.

“A whistle, we’re in the Super Bowl,” Coughlin said. “Let’s face it. Our numbers are down all over the place. Our sacks are down, our pressures are down, our turnovers are huge, our penalties — the way we behave on the field is ridiculous, our penalties.”

Although Coughlin didn’t directly criticize head coach Doug Marrone, those comments suggest he thinks Marrone hasn’t done a good enough job of getting his team to play the kind of disciplined, mistake-free football that Coughlin has always demanded. And Coughlin did say he needs to evaluate everything after the season.

“At the end of every season you have to go through every point about your team, and this will be no different,” Coughlin said.

Coughlin sounds like he’s determined to make significant changes in the offseason. Those changes will likely include a new starting quarterback and a revamped offense. But the changes could go even further than that, and Coughlin didn’t sound like he was too pleased with the job Marrone is doing. Of course, it’s also possible that Jaguars owner Shad Khan isn’t too pleased with the job Coughlin is doing, and that the Jaguars will make changes even bigger than the ones Coughlin has in mind.