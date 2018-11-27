Tom Coughlin: We were a whistle away from the Super Bowl, now we’re way down

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 27, 2018, 9:53 AM EST
Getty Images

Jaguars front office boss Tom Coughlin is not happy with what has become of the football team he built.

Coughlin said today on 1010XL in Jacksonville that last year, a quick whistle in the AFC Championship Game robbed the Jaguars of a trip to the Super Bowl, and now the entire team is playing poorly.

“A whistle, we’re in the Super Bowl,” Coughlin said. “Let’s face it. Our numbers are down all over the place. Our sacks are down, our pressures are down, our turnovers are huge, our penalties — the way we behave on the field is ridiculous, our penalties.”

Although Coughlin didn’t directly criticize head coach Doug Marrone, those comments suggest he thinks Marrone hasn’t done a good enough job of getting his team to play the kind of disciplined, mistake-free football that Coughlin has always demanded. And Coughlin did say he needs to evaluate everything after the season.

“At the end of every season you have to go through every point about your team, and this will be no different,” Coughlin said.

Coughlin sounds like he’s determined to make significant changes in the offseason. Those changes will likely include a new starting quarterback and a revamped offense. But the changes could go even further than that, and Coughlin didn’t sound like he was too pleased with the job Marrone is doing. Of course, it’s also possible that Jaguars owner Shad Khan isn’t too pleased with the job Coughlin is doing, and that the Jaguars will make changes even bigger than the ones Coughlin has in mind.

Permalink 69 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

69 responses to “Tom Coughlin: We were a whistle away from the Super Bowl, now we’re way down

  3. Here’s something that needs to be pointed out by Captain Obvious…
    Maybe they aren’t as good as they think they are….

  5. Fournette leaving the sidelines to engage in a fight – getting himself suspended and finding even more ways to help his team lose – pretty much sums up the Jags this year. Poor play on all sides of the ball and completely lacking discipline. Can’t believe how much their defense has slid year over year. Wholesale changes needed from the top down…

  6. This team was clearly playing with fairy dust last season. Quick whistle or not, you didn’t make it to the SB because you didn’t deserve to.

  9. If they didn’t take their feet off the gas in the second half, the whistle wouldn’t have mattered. This was a borderline call at most, arguably the correct call, they happen in every game.

  11. The only reason the Jaguars were good last year is because 50% of their division was decimated by injuries when the Jags only had one player with a major injury. Welcome to the law of averages and your rightful place in the division.

  14. One thing people don’t talk about a lot is how much the defense misses Paul Pozlusky. Sure, he wasn’t the greatest cover LB in football, but he was a field general that told the yonger LB’s (Jack & Smith) where they had to be. They clearly miss him and are one of the main reasons for all of the blown assignments on that side of the ball this year.

  16. Bortles is a QB that needs a strong run game and good defense, in order to take pressure off him, give him good field position to work with, and enable him to use play-action. He doesn’t have those things this season, and he’s not really the type of QB that can lift a team and win games himself. Jax looks like they made a 54-million $ mistake there, the kind that can set a franchise back 3-5 years. They also lack discipline and like to run their mouths a lot, without backing it up with their play.

    Since Tom Coughlin is the architect of this team, maybe the harshest light from their ownership will shine on him? No matter what, they will likely have smoe major changes between now and next season.

  17. If they’d done this last year they’d be Superbowl contenders. Saw the stat on ESPN this morning showing Blake Bortles is actually playing better this year than last. Talk about a complete and abject failure of leadership in the Jags organization.

  23. mmack66 says:
    November 27, 2018 at 10:09 am
    Is that the play where Lewis was down by contact with possession of the ball?

    —————–

    Yes, it was. What’s funny is, Pats HAters are so blind with hate, they can’t even see when Goodell cheats against the Pats. They don’t care. They just want it done.

    Possession was clearly re-established all the way to the ground.

    Yet somehow the rules get changed during the game and it’s a “quick whistle” to help the Pats.

    Absolutely unreal the depths the rest of the NFL and Goodell will go to try to cheat to manipulate game outcomes.

  24. Say what you will about Coughlin but he has proven he knows how to instill discipline in an organization and get them on the right path. I believe he will get the ship righted next year. I say this as a Cowboys fan that contended against his Giants each year.

  25. robigd says:
    November 27, 2018 at 10:12 am
    One thing people don’t talk about a lot is how much the defense misses Paul Pozlusky. Sure, he wasn’t the greatest cover LB in football, but he was a field general that told the yonger LB’s (Jack & Smith) where they had to be. They clearly miss him and are one of the main reasons for all of the blown assignments on that side of the ball this year.

    —-

    This is some next level analysis, my good friend!
    Paul Posluszny (you are allowed to check spelling via Google) played 46.18% snaps in 2017 (also Google). He has little to do with what’s going on this year.

  28. I think that the Jags peaked too soon into the season. After beating New England many people though that the Jags were going to run away not only with the AFC South (because both the Colts and the Texans were terrible at that time), but most pundits thought that the Jags were going to be a legitimate SB contender. Unfortunately in the NFL you have to work hard every single week, and also be humble. Hope they learned their lesson.

  29. He’s right & all the haters in the room will jump ship (again) as early as next yr. Book it!!!
    I don’t believe Marrone is worthy of another yr (he’s clearly lost the entire locker room). Last yr wasnt a fluke, the talent is clearly there (Bortles actually played damn good football during 2nd half of 2018, not to mention playoffs), so I didn’t have a problem with the FO handing him a 3yr “team friendly” contract which we can cut bait during this coming offseason. All’s good ladies, pave way for a return come 2019.

  32. Coughlin’s comments encapsulate the Jaguars problems this year. He’s still focused on last year, even though it has no bearing on this season. He also assumes Jacksonville would have won the AFCCG, if not for a “bad” call, just like the team assumed they would repeat their 2017 performance this year.

    Just a reminder, here are the Jaguars last four possessions of the 2017 AFCCG, when they had the ball and a 10 point lead: Punt, punt, punt, turnover on downs. This was while the defense surrendered 2 TDs. Keep blaming the “quick whistle,” but it was Jacksonville’s poor performance on both sides of the ball that cost them the game.

  33. I think injuries ARE an excuse.

    This team has been DECIMATED by injuries. Oline/TE/RB etc etc

    What is the main difference between THIS team and team from week 2 that kicked Patriots ass?

    INJURIES.

    We now have 2nd and 3rd string offensive roster that cant block or make plays so Bortles flaws get magnified. Against Pats we were almost full strength and team played VERY WELL.

  35. Good teams, from the front office to the actual players, don’t make excuses for a loss. They own it, they learn from the mistakes, and they move on. In this case, Coughlin is blaming the officials for the loss to the Patriots, when in reality, Jacksonville let up in the second half and the better team won. As for this season, he stuck with Bortles, so he’s reaping what he sowed. His head coach isn’t so hot either. So who is to blame?

  36. The main problem is that everyone, all the players the local media and the fans, started acting like they already won the Super Bowl.

    What a difference an off-season makes.

  38. cmack21 says: “And yet you chose to keep Bortles at qb”
    ===========================

    Entire offense is built to run, run and run. Yet Fournette only played in 5 games this year and will be suspended for another. Do you know who the wide recievers are? Donte Moncrief and two rookies, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole. Yuck.

    Bortles probably isn’t Pro-Bowl material, but blaming him for the season is just ridiculous. Bortles earned his contract last year by single-handedly keeping Jaguars in the playoffs while Fournette disappeared against the Pats in the second half (11 runs for 19 yards.)

  40. r8rsfan says:
    November 27, 2018 at 10:24 am
    Tuck rule was the death blow to the Raiders climb – sometimes a call really does change the outcome and immediate future of a team.

    3 11 Rate This

    ————–

    Well, the Pats had that called AGAINST THEM in 2001 and went on to win a SB and form a dynasty so try again.

  41. Flash1287
    Nov 27, 2018, 10:15 AM EST
    It’s called a FLUKE season. See the Eagles also.

    DUUUUUUVAL!!

    Let’s yell the name of are county.

    Morons
    _________________________________
    The irony is rich with this one. “Are” county

  42. jagsfan1 says:
    November 27, 2018 at 10:34 am
    I think injuries ARE an excuse.

    This team has been DECIMATED by injuries. Oline/TE/RB etc etc

    What is the main difference between THIS team and team from week 2 that kicked Patriots ass?

    INJURIES.

    We now have 2nd and 3rd string offensive roster that cant block or make plays so Bortles flaws get magnified. Against Pats we were almost full strength and team played VERY WELL.

    0 1 Rate This

    ——————

    Pats were decimated last year on D and almost won a SB. Goodell cheated to make sure it didn’t happen.

    Congrats.

  43. cheapseater says:
    November 27, 2018 at 10:24 am
    This is some next level analysis, my good friend!
    Paul Posluszny (you are allowed to check spelling via Google) played 46.18% snaps in 2017 (also Google). He has little to do with what’s going on this year.
    —————————————–
    Outside of being grammar police, I think you completely missed my point. I am saying the LB Corp misses his leadership.

  46. Bortles is terrible and shouldn’t have gotten a new deal, anyone could and can see that.

    The refs were ordered to carry New England past Jacksonville, anyone could and can see that.

    Can’t wait til Brady gets sick of his no integrity boss and the NFL no longer believes it’s good business to make disgraces of games to get new England in the Superbowl like that travesty of a game where they blew Jacksonvilles TD return dead midplay.

    All turnovers and touchdowns are automatically reviewed, 0 excuse to stop the play.

    Only reason to do it is to give new England a win they couldn’t take with their own hands. Loser patriot fanboys who want to pretend different only expose their inability to even be honest with themselves.

  47. You didn’t make it to the Super Bowl because your coach didn’t trust your QB and took 3 knees before halftime with over a minute to play in the first half and otherwise took the ball out of his hands. You then demonstrated the pigheadedness you have been known for and extended the QB that your coaching staff didn’t trust. Yes, there are other problems, but it starts there.

  48. Last season was an anomaly. J-Ville was/ will NEVER win anything with Bortles at QB. That contract extension was one of the dumbest things the organization has done. The team is “way down” because they bought into their hype and imploded and tuned their coaches out. Having a cornerback, that hasn’t won anything and refuses to stop smacking his gums hasn’t helped matters either.

  49. Tom Coughlin was gifted two super bowls against the Patriots, you live by the sword , you die by the sword. He insinuates he didn’t go the super bowl last season because of a quick whistle???, I say his team wasn’t good enough to beat the Pats in Foxboro.

    Whatever, who cares. The league has changed so much that if you don’t have a good offense to take advantage of the rules, you are not doing a good job as a GM. All of the teams going to playoffs are scoring alot of points. Defense is gone forever (for better or for worse).

  50. Team benefited from playing a last place schedule in a division where Luck and Watson were out for the year. Watson and Luck are back and the team is playing a first place schedule, of course this over hyped and over rated garbage team was going to regress.


  53. Against Pats we were almost full strength and team played VERY WELL.
    ==========================
    All teams play the Patriots like it is their SB and then fold like a beach chair right after.
    See the pattern: Jags, Lions and very latest – Titans.

  54. r8ersfan correct me if I’m wrong but didn’t your Raiders go to the Super Bowl the following year? I’m sure you’ve blocked that game out but I remember them getting absolutely embarrassed by Tampa. It wasn’t the Tuck Rule that destroyed your team, it was Gruden when he left for the Bucs. And now he’s back 16 years later to finish off destroying your franchise. It’s really come full circle

  56. The only 3 times in the Jaguars history where they sniffed a Super Bowl, Tom Coughlin was behind them. Coughlin owns Belichick with a 71.4% winning percentage. Tom Coughlin obviously isn’t the problem here and the Jags are very lucky to get him back to help right their ship.

  58. How in the world has Tom Coughlin managed to retain his reputation as a disciplinarian after the debacle in NY with OBJ that got him canned and the continuous lip flapping from Ramsey in Jax?

  61. That’s the way it is in the NFL. Look at the Eagles. They got drunk (literally) on their success and now, less than a year later, they are a lousy team.

  63. Further more, the Jags didn’t go the the SB because they made the same mistake that the Falcons made. They didn’t play a complete game. A game is 4 quarters, you can’t play well three quarters and take the 4th off and think you’re walking away with the win. Especially against New England.

  64. Didn’t they have one of the easier schedules, a new rb who surprised people with his quickness and hands, A defensive line who added Calais Campbell last season, they still had scrub receivers just a little worse now and a qb who plays bad—-they had all that last season, but because the Jaguars have scrub receivers and nobody to throw it to them, also film on every aspect of the team don’t act like you did any better when you were with the giants…….though, the fact that the qb was a manning meant he was good at some point in time, Bortles not so much. Jax, get receivers, an, and oline in draft. The defense is fine, they’re just out on the field too much.

  65. gisellichek says:
    November 27, 2018 at 11:00 am
    Tom Coughlin was gifted two super bowls against the Patriots, you live by the sword , you die by the sword. He insinuates he didn’t go the super bowl last season because of a quick whistle???, I say his team wasn’t good enough to beat the Pats in Foxboro.

    Whatever, who cares. The league has changed so much that if you don’t have a good offense to take advantage of the rules, you are not doing a good job as a GM. All of the teams going to playoffs are scoring alot of points. Defense is gone forever (for better or for worse).

    3 0 Rate This

    ——————

    I think you mean Mara and Goodell gifted it to the coahces and players with the insider cheating coming out of 345 PArk Ave.

    I always wondered why a 27th ranked D like the Giants could all of a sudden morph into the ’85 Bears out of the woodwork.

    But, since Goodell took over, it’s been proven he’s a lap dog for the NY owners and others.

    I could not believe the NY-induced influence goes back pre Goodell, though which is why the league allowed the tampering for Parcells by the JEts pre-Sb 31.

    Stunning. This stuff doesn’t happpen in any other league. Only in the NFL, as the greed and dollar signs rule all.

  66. “mistake-free football that Coughlin has always demanded”
    —————————————

    What? MDS, When did that ever happen? Does a pile of missed playoff season with a good team equal “disciplined, “mistake free”?

    Does Eli’s 10 Billion interceptions equal “mistake free”?

    Disciplined? Odell gets on the Giants and takes the team over, outbursts, sideline meltdowns- does anybody else remember the Odell/Josh Norman Rumble with Coughlin looking clueless on the sideline? Infighting, Ramsey outburst, and now the blame game- Discipline, come on.

    Guy won two Superbowls- plenty of credit there, but mistake free and disciplined shouldn’t be mentioned with Coughlin, unless you mean last year when he took the ping pong table away from the Jags locker room.

  67. tylawspick6 says: “Pats were decimated last year on D and almost won a SB.”
    ================================

    Patriots LOST the SB because your D gave up 41 points and 500 yards to a backup quarterback. Maybe if your D wasn’t so knocked up, they might’ve kept it competitive and not wasted Brady’s performance – which was exactly his point…

  68. “I think you mean Mara and Goodell gifted it to the coahces (sic) and players with the insider cheating coming out of 345 PArk Ave.”

    Get help.

  69. Belichick outsmarted Coughlin, he allowed Blake Bum to have easy completions and success for 3 quarters of football in the AFCC game last year against the Patriots before shutting him down. Belichick must have known it was a contract year for Blake and set a trap for the Jaguars.

    Coughlin took the bait and extended Blake in the off-season based mainly on his performance against the Patriots in the AFCC game. Foolishly passing on QB in the draft. Now a team that looked poised to challenge the Patriots in the AFC is imploding. This is why Belichick plays chess while other GMs and front office people around the league are playing marbles.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!