Trent Williams back on the practice field after hospitalization

Washington left tackle Trent Williams left last Thursday’s game in an ambulance.

But he was back on the practice field Monday, working fully after a brief scare.

According to Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post, Williams said athletic trainers were afraid he had a bruised liver, but he was diagnosed with a bruised rib instead.

“I was a tad bit dehydrated, so I was a little lightheaded and stuff,” Williams said. “They just wanted to be safe [rather] than sorry.”

He was already dealing with a surgically repaired right thumb, which made playing a challenge last week. He’s playing in a cast, which keeps him from grabbing while blocking (along with the pain of slamming a surgically repaired digit into people with bad intent).

“That’s just the life I’ve got to live for the next few weeks,” Williams said.

But at least it’s life without organ damage, so he’s got that going for him, which is nice.