Tyron Smith remains out of practice for Cowboys

Getty Images

Left tackle Tyron Smith dressed for the Cowboys last Thursday, but did not play in their Thanksgiving victory over Washington because his recurring issue with stingers flared up before the game.

It looks like pregame warmups may again determine Smith’s status this week. Smith sat out of practice for the second straight day on Tuesday, which doesn’t leave much time for him to practice before the Cowboys face the Saints this Thursday.

Head coach Jason Garrett said before practice that he anticipates Smith will be a game-time call. Garrett also said that Smith has met with team doctors to discuss the recurring stingers, but has not seen an outside specialist at this point.

Defensive lineman David Irving (ankle), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist) and receiver Tavon Austin (groin) were also out of practice. Those players were also out on Monday while everyone else on the team was at least a limited participant.