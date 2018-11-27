Vikings finally place Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Vikings have made a roster move with safety Andrew Sendejo, nearly two months after he suffered the groin injury that has resulted in this development.

Sendejo has landed on injured reserve, due to the groin injury that had caused him to miss six games.

The Vikings have filled Sendejo’s roster spot by promoting cornerback Craig James from the practice squad.

With Sendejo out, George Iloka and Anthony Harris have started at the strong safety position. Sendejo, 31, is signed through 2019, at a salary of $5.45 million in the final year of his contract.