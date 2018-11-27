Vikings finally place Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve

Posted by Mike Florio on November 27, 2018, 1:10 PM EST
The Vikings have made a roster move with safety Andrew Sendejo, nearly two months after he suffered the groin injury that has resulted in this development.

Sendejo has landed on injured reserve, due to the groin injury that had caused him to miss six games.

The Vikings have filled Sendejo’s roster spot by promoting cornerback Craig James from the practice squad.

With Sendejo out, George Iloka and Anthony Harris have started at the strong safety position. Sendejo, 31, is signed through 2019, at a salary of $5.45 million in the final year of his contract.

3 responses to “Vikings finally place Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve

  1. I enjoyed watching him play over the years probably his last year wearing purple the way Harris is playing

  2. I am praying this doesn’t mean that Rhodes injury is worse than they are letting on. This allows them to bring up another corner by reducing the number of safeties where they are already in good shape. Rhodes went down like a shot grabbing his leg and the whole Viking community held thier breath. I am picking this moment to let faith override my concerns and believe he is Ok and this is just a routine move.

  3. I have to say I’ve been impressed with Anthony Harris. He seems to have done well in Sendejo’s absence. I haven’t noticed Iloka as much, but maybe that’s a good thing.

    Harris and Iloka will be UFA’s after this year – signing them to modest deals might be the way to go vs the 5.45 mil for Sendejo – and then draft another young guy to back up the position.

