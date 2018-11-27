Washington claims Reuben Foster on waivers

Getty Images

Linebacker Reuben Foster has a new team, and a playoff contender has a guy who was among the 32 first-round picks in 2017.

Per multiple reports, Washington claimed Foster on waivers.

The move clears the 49ers of any remaining financial obligation to Foster. His prior suspension, however, likely wiped out the remaining guarantees under his rookie contract. That voiding of the guarantees also will apply to Washington.

But the real question isn’t the money but his availability. With a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence pending, the league office could place Foster on the Commissioner Exempt list, making him unavailable until his legal situation is resolved (but forcing Washington to pay him, if they don’t cut him). Thereafter, an unpaid suspension could be imposed.

It’s still a low-risk move for Washington, giving them dibs on a quality player who may finally wake up after being cut by the team that drafted him. Of course, the fact that Foster has been accused of domestic violence on multiple occasions could create a P.R. problem for Washington. But it’s clear that the team is choosing winning on the field over standing on principle — primarily since teams only stand on principle when the player isn’t good enough to help them win.