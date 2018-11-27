Washington vows not to play Reuben Foster until legal process concludes

Getty Images

Although linebacker Reuben Foster was claimed on waivers by Washington today, the team says it will not play him until charges stemming from his recent domestic violence arrest are resolved.

“Today we have claimed the rights to LB Reuben Foster,” Senior V.P. of Player Personnel Doug Williams said in a statement. “The Redskins fully understand the severity of the recent allegations made against Reuben. If true, you can be sure these allegations are nothing our organization would ever condone. Let me be clear, Reuben will have to go through numerous steps including the full legal process, an investigation and potential discipline from the NFL, as well as meetings with counselors associated with the team before he will ever have the opportunity to wear the Burgundy and Gold as a player.”

Williams noted that Foster went to Alabama, where seven other Washington players played their college football.

“That being said, we decided to investigate the situation with Reuben further by claiming his rights after candid conversations with a number of his ex-Alabama teammates and current Redskins players who were overwhelmingly supportive of us taking this chance,” Williams said. “Nothing is promised to Reuben, but we are hopeful being around so many of his former teammates and friends will eventually provide him with the best possible environment to succeed both personally and professionally.”

Foster has now been arrested twice this year for domestic violence accusations. The first time, charges were dropped and he was welcomed back on the 49ers after the accuser recanted her story. The same woman accused him of domestic violence again last weekend at the 49ers’ team hotel, leading San Francisco to cut ties with him.