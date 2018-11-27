Week 13 power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on November 27, 2018, 12:21 PM EST
1. Saints (10-1; last week No. 1): There’s a good chance this won’t be changing for the rest of the season.

2. Rams (10-1; No. 2): Aqib Talib can’t get back in the lineup soon enough.

3. Chiefs (9-2; No. 3): They still need to be very worried about the Chargers.

4. Patriots (8-3; No. 4): The AFC top seed seems like a formality for the Patriots, again.

5. Bears (8-3; No. 6): TRAP GAME ALERT.

6. Chargers (8-3; No. 7): Philip Rivers isn’t the only AFC West quarterback who should be getting MVP consideration.

7. Texans (8-3; No. 8): If they keep it up, they’ll earn a bye.

8. Steelers (7-3-1; No. 5): A team that had a shot at the top seed now has to worry about its grip on the AFC North lead.

9. Cowboys (6-5; No. 9): Yes, the Saints put their pants on the same way the Cowboys do. And then the Saints kick everyone’s butt while wearing them.

10. Vikings (6-4-1; No. 10): With tough road tests coming against New England and Seattle, the Vikings may have to win their last three games (Dolphins, at Lions, Bears) to nail down a playoff berth.

11. Seahawks (6-5; No. 11): They could be the most dangerous team in the NFC.

12. Colts (6-5; No. 14): Next year’s Super Bowl darling could still get there this year.

13. Ravens (6-5; No. 13): Flacco? Jackson? The Ravens should use both, extensively.

14. Panthers (6-5; No. 12): That Thursday night debacle continues to stick to a once-promising team.

15. Washington (6-5; No. 15): The playoffs start, as a practical matter, on Monday night.

16. Titans (5-6; No. 16): Some teams have a franchise quarterback. Some teams don’t. Some teams, like the Titans, aren’t quite sure what they have.

17. Broncos (5-6; No. 19): They may not make it to the playoffs, but they should feel good about beating a couple of playoff teams.

18. Eagles (5-6; No. 22): The margin for error is small, but the chances of a playoff berth are real.

19. Browns (4-6-1; No. 20): Gregg Williams could be coaching his way into the permanent job, or at least as permanent as the job ever gets in Cleveland.

20. Packers (4-6-1; No. 17): There could be some interesting stories from unnamed sources about the dysfunction in Green Bay if/when the team changes coaches.

21. Lions (4-7; No. 18): Matthew Stafford is still the quarterback of the future. It’s just not clear which team he’ll be quarterbacking in the future.

22. Dolphins (5-6; No. 21): Being the best team in Florida really isn’t saying much.

23. Bills (4-7; No. 26): They’re not as far away as their performances without Josh Allen would suggest.

24. Buccaneers (4-7; No. 27): Maybe Reuben Foster should have gotten a game ball.

25. Bengals (5-6; No. 23): Dave Shula has a better chance of being Cincinnati’s next coach than Hue Jackson does.

26. Falcons (4-7; No. 24): They’re simply not in the same class as the Saints, and they know it.

27. Giants (3-8; No. 25): Alex Tanney may eventually get a chance to play, which will be a great audition for his inevitable stint in the AAF.

28. Jets (3-8; No. 28): Losing to the Patriots by only 14 points feels a little like a win.

29. Jaguars (3-8; No. 29): Somewhere, someone bought their grandchild a Blake Bortles jersey for Christmas just before finding out he’d been benched.

30. 49ers (2-9; No. 30): The best they can hope for is a chance to spoil Seattle’s playoff run, twice.

31. Raiders (2-9; No. 31): And they still haven’t played the Chiefs yet.

32. Cardinals (2-9; No. 32): At least they had a 10-point lead.

25 responses to “Week 13 power rankings

  1. How is the top seed a formality for the Patriots? They would need to run the table and then get some help.

    Kansas City can easily win out and Houston can too. The Patriots have to go to Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh has the Patriots and Chargers at home and New Orleans on the road. The Patriots look okay for the #2 seed and a bye, but anything more is wishful thinking.

  3. Somewhere, someone bought their grandchild a Blake Bortles jersey for Christmas just before finding out he’d been benched.

    The modern day equivalent of a lump of coal.

  6. 12. Colts (6-5; No. 14): Next year’s Super Bowl darling could still get there this year.

    —-

    I like the Colts, but who is calling them next year’s Super Bowl darling?? They do still have an outside shot at a playoff slot, but not even rabid Colts fans see them getting to the Super Bowl this year.

  10. “29. Jaguars (3-8; No. 29): Somewhere, someone bought their grandchild a Blake Bortles jersey for Christmas just before finding out he’d been benched.”

    Hopefully, they kept the receipt.

  11. 12. Colts (6-5; No. 14): Next year’s Super Bowl darling could still get there this year.

    Frank Reich should get some coach of the year votes if they finish strongly (same goes for Pete Carroll).

  14. Dysfunction in Green Bay?

    Really?

    It’s been going on for quite some time. The team has, of all things, a LAWYER (Mark Murphy) as the team president. He never really practiced law, but used his law degree as a steppingstone to other endeavors. Who hired him? The 43-member Board of Directors, most of whom know nothing about football, but know a lot about rubbing elbows and eating finger food in the skyboxes at Lambeau, but little about football. Together, these incompetents allowed Ted Thompson, Old Skinflint himself, to squander the prime years of Aaron Rodgers. While many have climbed aboard the Fire McCarthy Bandwagon, a coach can coach only those players allotted to him.

    I wouldn’t blame Rodgers one bit if he walked into Murphy’s office at the end of the season and threatened to retire if not traded. It’s his only hope for another ring.

    Denver, maybe?

  15. The Almighty Cabbage says:
    November 27, 2018 at 12:51 pm
    The ________ are too high.

    *****************************

    For the most part I agree. But the _________ are under the radar, and could make some noise in the playoffs. For that to happen, ____________ will need to keep performing, and the team will have to make up for the production lost when __________ was injured.

    Still, the schedule is favorable, with a pair of division games against __________ a home date vs. __________ and a winnable game against the suddenly struggling _____________.

  16. Tinye67 I had to say thumbs down kus I am first and foremost a Packers fan. I’m sure you would expect no less of me. But I have been a closet Browns fan since living 3 years in N. Canton. You guys have suffered enough!

  17. lightninglucci says:
    November 27, 2018 at 12:36 pm
    While Rivers is having an excellent season, can we hold off on that MVP talk unless the Chargers can finally beat the Chiefs in two weeks?
    —————————-
    Or can we at least hold off the MVP talk until the Chargers beat a team with a winning record?

  18. I remember a little over a week ago people were telling others here that the Chiefs had no chance of losing to the Rams. Well, they did. Now, the same people here are preaching to fans that they will more than likely win out? It’s not so unbelievable that they lose against the Chargers at home or against the Seahawks in Seattle. They have the 28th ranked scoring defense in the league.

  20. 17. Broncos (5-6; No. 19): They may not make it to the playoffs, but they should feel good about beating a couple of playoff teams.
    ————————–
    Broncos could realistically run the table, in which case, they would make the playoffs.

    However, the way they have been this season, it’s equally likely they could lose out.

  22. The colts amazing 5 game win streak came against the bills, jags,titans, dolphins at home and the raiders on the road. That may have been the easiest stretch of games for any team this year…knowing they also have losses against the bengals and the jets, people are talking superbowl? Most overrated team of 2018, period.

  23. Okay MF…you have the Pats listed as AFC Top seed just a formality blah blah. Then you have the Texans as keep it up and they may earn a bye.

    SO…according to you, the Chiefs are going to lose enough games over the next five weeks to fall out of a 1st rd bye? Raiders twice, Ravens & Chargers in Arrowhead and Seattle on the road. What are you smoking?

  25. 21. Lions

    You know you’ve reached rock bottom when you’re the punchline in a category on Jeopardy!.

    Sadly however, this isn’t the first time the Lions have made the national news for being perennial losers. Jay Leo took shots at them one year when they were threatening to go 0 – 16. And no, not the year they actually WENT 0 – 16!

