Who’s the coach of the year, so far?

Getty Images

With every team having played 12 games and every team having only five left, it’s not too early to talk about which coach should be the coach of the year.

Then again, given the raw number of worthy candidates, maybe it is too early.

On Tuesday’s PFT Live, Peter King and I realized that there are plenty of viable candidates. We drafted eight of them, four each. The results appear below.

Watch the video and chime in via the comments. Or watch the video and don’t chime in. Either way, watch the video.