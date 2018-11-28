A.J. Green says he’s playing this week

Getty Images

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said last Wednesday that wide receiver A.J. Green would return to practice last week, but that turned out to be off base.

Green sat out of practice all three days and then missed last Sunday’s loss to the Browns because of the toe injury that has kept him out since the Week Nine bye.

This week is off to a better start on the Green return front. He took part in Wednesday’s walkthrough and said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website, that he’s “back to play” for this weekend’s game against the Broncos.

That would be a welcome development for quarterback Jeff Driskel, who will make his first NFL start this weekend in the wake of Andy Dalton‘s season-ending thumb injury.

Green has caught 45 passes for 687 yards and six touchdowns so far this season.