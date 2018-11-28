Adam Thielen keeps hitting incentives, remains underpaid

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen keeps adding to his paycheck, and the incentives he’s earning may just be the beginning.

According to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Thielen has added $3.6 million in incentives and escalators to his contract with his performance so far this season.

The Vikings signed him to a four-year, $19.25 contract prior to the 2017 season, and he continues to outplay that deal. He leads the league with 93 catches, is second with 1,138 receiving yards and is tied for fifth with eight touchdowns. He’s the 49th-highest paid receiver in the league in terms of average annual value.

But he keeps adding to his bank account, a little at a time. He hit a $600,000 bonus by catching 80 passes this year, and can make another $500,000 if he makes the likely trip to the Pro Bowl. He gained $1 million in salary this year by topping 90 catches last year, and will make an extra $2 million next year with second such season. A third straight 90-catch season could make him an extra $3 million in 2019.

But by any measure, he’s woefully underpaid, and a tremendous bargain for the Vikings. They’ve been extremely proactive about taking care of their own in recent years, and he could be next to get a raise commensurate with his value.