Adam Thielen keeps hitting incentives, remains underpaid

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen keeps adding to his paycheck, and the incentives he’s earning may just be the beginning.

According to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Thielen has added $3.6 million in incentives and escalators to his contract with his performance so far this season.

The Vikings signed him to a four-year, $19.25 contract prior to the 2017 season, and he continues to outplay that deal. He leads the league with 93 catches, is second with 1,138 receiving yards and is tied for fifth with eight touchdowns. He’s the 49th-highest paid receiver in the league in terms of average annual value.

But he keeps adding to his bank account, a little at a time. He hit a $600,000 bonus by catching 80 passes this year, and can make another $500,000 if he makes the likely trip to the Pro Bowl. He gained $1 million in salary this year by topping 90 catches last year, and will make an extra $2 million next year with second such season. A third straight 90-catch season could make him an extra $3 million in 2019.

But by any measure, he’s woefully underpaid, and a tremendous bargain for the Vikings. They’ve been extremely proactive about taking care of their own in recent years, and he could be next to get a raise commensurate with his value.

9 responses to “Adam Thielen keeps hitting incentives, remains underpaid

  1. They’ve been extremely proactive about taking care of their own in recent years, and he could be next to get a raise commensurate with his value.

    +++++

    Which is why they are 30th in the NFL when it comes to available cap space for next season.

    Good for Thielen and his agent on hitting all his bonuses. Great athlete, Great player, Great story.

  3. Pay him. Works hard, keeps his mouth shut and performs like an all Pro. Just pay him. The article is right, the Vikes have been taking care of thier own who deserve it. So even though I know you will, I wanted you to hear it from a fan. Pay him.

  6. QB and WR…the two positions that once you’ve given them a big contract…you’ve effectively eliminated your team from Superbowl contention for a few years until their cap hits are more manageable…No one can name the last Superbowl winning team that had either a top 5 cap hit at QB or WR…why do you think Brady took a team friendly deal all those years and why the Pats never ever overpaid WRs…?

  7. Best WR in the game. Great hands, great route running, best at contested catches, always gets open, and a team first guy. Glad he is on my Vikes.

  8. packertruth says:
    November 28, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Which is why they are 30th in the NFL when it comes to available cap space for next season.
    ————————————

    That’s what the Vikings pay Rob Brzezinski a ton on cash to take care of. The Packers should try getting one.

  9. .
    ” The Vikings signed him to a four-year, $19.25 contract prior to the 2017 season, and he continues to outplay that deal.”

    ——–

    Thielen may have signed a below market contract in 2017. But, when you go from street free agent to a guy with 19 million dollars it’s a pretty good raise. The Vikings would be wise to amend his contract with an easily obtainable incentive package as the Patriots have done in the past with Gronk and Brady.
    .

