Adam Thielen limited in practice; Stefon Diggs sits

Getty Images

Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs did not practice Wednesday because of a knee injury.

Diggs played the past two games after missing the team’s Nov. 4 game against Detroit with bruised ribs.

Receiver Adam Thielen no longer is listed with a lower back, but he was limited by a calf injury.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes‘ right hamstring injury kept him out of Wednesday’s practice, but coach Mike Zimmer is optimistic Rhodes plays Sunday. Zimmer called the injury “very, very mild.”

The Vikings also practiced without receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring) and tight end David Morgan (knee).

Linebacker Ben Gedeon (concussion) was limited.

Guard Mike Remmers (lower back), guard Tom Compton (knee) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (chest) were full participants.