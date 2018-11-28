Aldon Smith reaches plea deal on domestic violence charges

Getty Images

Reuben Foster’s arrest on a domestic violence charge and subsequent release by the 49ers over the weekend drew a lot of attention and that meant that the resolution of a domestic violence case against another former 49ers player got less notice than it might have under other circumstances.

Aldon Smith, who played linebacker for the 49ers and Raiders, pleaded no contest to violating a court order and false imprisonment to resolve a March arrest. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Smith was sentenced to 90 days in jail, although he may serve that time in a residential drug and alcohol program.

Smith has a long history of substance abuse problems and was released by the 49ers in 2015 after a third DUI arrest. He signed with the Raiders, but was suspended for at least one year in November of that season. He was never reinstated during the 2016 or 2017 seasons and the Raiders released him after the March arrest.

Smith has also been sentenced to three years of probation, 52 weeks of domestic-violence counseling and 25 hours of community service.