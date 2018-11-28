Amari Cooper: Trade changed me, I’m playing with more passion now

Getty Images

Wide receiver Amari Cooper knows that it hasn’t all been peaches and cream for the Cowboys this season, but the team is 3-1 since he arrived so he’s “experienced more peaks than valleys” while catching 22 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

That’s a big improvement over how things were going in Oakland before the October trade that sent him to Dallas. The Raiders were 1-5 and Cooper had the same number of catches for 280 yards and a touchdown.

In an interview with Kimberley Martin of Yahoo Sports, Cooper said he “wasn’t really being used how I felt like I would have used me if I was the coach” and that he “wasn’t really happy” with the Raiders as a result. The last four weeks have led Cooper to find his smile again.

“Just reflecting on my last four games here and my personality here, I feel like it did change me, as far as having that chip on my shoulder,” Cooper said. “Not that I wasn’t passionate before, but playing with more passion, trying to intentionally have fun out there. It definitely has changed me, in terms of me going out there and just having fun with it. Because when you get traded, you start to think, ‘Wow, that can happen, just like that.'”

The trade changed Cooper for the better and it’s changed the Cowboys for the better as their offensive production has spiked with the addition of a frontline receiver. The Raiders might find positive change as well when they spend the first-round pick that Dallas sent to obtain Cooper and that could make the deal a win-win-win when all is said and done.

For now, though, it’s a lot brighter on one side than the other.