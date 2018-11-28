Andrew Luck joins MVP race after putting team back in division race

Getty Images

Andrew Luck now has the third-best odds in the MVP race, according to online gambling site Bovada, going from 20-1 last week to 9-1 today. He trails only Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes.

The Colts, of course, are pushing Luck for the award.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Colts coach Frank Reich said Wednesday when asked if Luck was deserving of the award, via the team website. “I mean, the string of games he’s put together playing at a high level, [and] doing everything that you would think an MVP player would do. Helping win the kind of games that we’ve won, and just the level of consistency week in and week out.”

Luck is more likely to win comeback player of the year, with Texans defensive end J.J. Watt the other leading candidate.

The Colts quarterback is on pace for career highs in completions (435), pass attempts (636), completion percentage (68.4), touchdowns (47) and passer rating (102.7). After a 1-5 start, the Colts are back in the AFC South race with five consecutive victories.

Any award is secondary.

“I honestly haven’t thought about [awards],” Luck said Wednesday. “It’s just fun to play football. I think anybody who’s gone through a significant injury and missed time or missed a season and comes back, I think your perspective certainly changes. Yeah, I’m just appreciative to be playing.

“And certainly when a team does well, guys get awards. That holds true in any team sport at the end of the year. So if at the end of the year there’s guys in this locker room that are getting recognized, that’s probably indicative of us being a good team, so that’s what’s most important.”