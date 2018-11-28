Baker Mayfield: Things inside the building led to “fake” comment

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield said he has no regrets about criticizing former coach Hue Jackson after Sunday’s victory over the Bengals. The Browns quarterback expounded (sort of) on what he meant by calling Jackson “fake” in an Instagram in response to ESPN’s Damien Woody telling Mayfield to grow up.

“There’s just things that happened inside the building that I’m not going to get into detail with, it’s in-house information and it doesn’t matter,’’ Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We’ve moved on. We have our coach right now. We have our play caller, and we’re having success, so we need to focus on that.”

Mayfield was asked twice more to elaborate. He declined.

“I get it, but I don’t have to get into details. That’s how it works,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield’s brother, Matt, offered a little more insight after Woody’s comments by chiming in, “Being a ‘grown man’ means not having to fake a friendship or respect for someone that a) didn’t have your back and b) was both uniquely and statistically bad at their job.”

“He’s protective,’’ Baker Mayfield said. “That’s what you want family for. I expect some of these guys in this locker room to go to war with me, too. That’s just how it is.”

Mayfield said he was not consulted by the front office before the Browns decided to fire Jackson.

Needless to say, though, Mayfield and Jackson will not break bread anytime soon.