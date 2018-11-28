Bears remain unsure if Mitch Trubisky will play this week

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky missed the Thanksgiving game in Detroit with an injured throwing shoulder. Will he also miss Sunday’s game against the Giants?

That remains up in the air.

Bears coach Matt Nagy told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Trubisky remains day-to-day and the Bears aren’t sure yet whether he can play this week.

Nagy compared the Bears’ approach with Trubisky to the team’s handling of injuries suffered by linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson. Mack and Robinson were both held out of two consecutive games, against the Bills and the Jets, and the Bears won both games anyway. They may feel like they already beat the Lions with Chase Daniel and should be able to beat the Giants with Daniel, so it’s not worth risking Trubisky if he’s anything less than 100 percent healthy.

Trubisky’s status may not be known until Sunday, but Nagy certainly doesn’t sound like he’s in a rush to get his starting quarterback back on the field.