Ben Roethlisberger: Calling people out is part of being a captain

November 28, 2018
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made a radio appearance on Tuesday that included criticism of wide receiver James Washington for his unsuccessful attempt to catch a pass in the second half of last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

That’s not a particularly new thing for Roethlisberger and the radio appearance on Tuesday also included notes for wide receiver Antonio Brown and offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner. On Wednesday, Roethlisberger was asked about those comments.

He said he’s “earned the right to be able to do that with as long as I have been here” and said that he believes it’s part of the responsibility of a team captain to let teammates know if they are falling short. Roethlisberger added that his teammates would have to say for themselves whether they have a problem with that approach.

“I would hope that they would understand that as the quarterback and the captain that I have the right to do those things,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I don’t feel like I abuse that situation. So I don’t think it’s an issue, but you would have to ask them.”

Veterans and captains are expected to set the tone for their teams, although if there is an issue with Roethlisberger’s critiques it would likely be with airing them in a public space rather than one reserved for members of the team.

  6. Not a steelers fan. I hate the steelers actually, but I do remember that pass to james Washington, and thinking “how did he not catch that”.

  7. That INT vs Denver was brutal. The whole play was doomed from the time the play was called. Terrible play, execution and throw. As a DEN fan, I was shocked by the call/throw. Not going to complain thought. To be fair to Roethlisberger – I have heard him point out when he has been bad or not playing great.

  10. IN PRIVATE !

    Each person responds differently to criticism. Some need to be told up front, some need a pat on the back, some need to be left alone or whatever combo.

    But that’s sitting down at the right place and the right time.

    I was the Captain of a World Series College baseball team. I know what it’s like to be interviewed and having it taken WAY out of context. You learn to lead by example and sit down with someone when things aren’t going their way. You DON’T call someone out for booting a double play on a national platform. He’s an idiot.

    PS: #21 will always be my idol. You know, the right fielder. He led by example.

  11. When you call somebody else out, you best be dang certain that you are right. If you are wrong you tend to alienate everybody.

  13. I am trying to see/determine any value in publicly criticizing teammates, and I do not see the value. If someone sees the value, please explain; I will not criticize, I am just curious.

  14. Your last paragraph says it all. No way should this “calling out” be done in public. I sense a little tension in the Steelers locker room. Steelers now worried about having to play NE on road in playoffs (although why I don’t know because they can’t beat NE at home either). Meanwhile the Ravens are still kinda hanging around 🙂

  16. There’s plenty of value to it. When your teammate hears their name called out in the media it alarms them. The parties involved end up sitting down, arguing, say a couple of I love you’s and everything goes back to normal. Usually, it inspires one another.

  17. So misguided. Having the “right” to do that isn’t the point. It’s whether it’s a good leadership decision. Ben has repeatedly showed that while he’s a great player, he’s a terrible leader. He constantly draws attention to himself through whatever drama he can. Maybe he’ll retire. Maybe he’s not good enough anymore. He doesn’t like Haley. He does like Haley. He and AB are good. He and AB aren’t on the same page. If you’re going to pull rank on someone, you do it in private, or at least in-house. Even calling someone out in front of the team is a big deal. But on the radio? Terrible. Classic Ben.

  21. Ben’s public call outs on radio has been going on for years now.

    Steelers haven’t had a losing season in. …ten maybe fifteen years?

    I am not even sure they have had a losing season since Ben was drafted.

    BTW .. he did not call out Connor. I think he is protecting him for some reason.

    Only a moron would think disparaging your teammates to the media is the quarterback’s job.
    I think that just about says it all

  24. Big Ben should be more concerned with his playoff performances where his TD/INT ratio is barely better than 1 and where in 21 games he’s only had a few good ones, and all but one of those few in the Wild Card & Divisional rounds.

  25. He should call himself out for throwing 3 interceptions against the Browns and Jags. Let’s not forget about his 2 interceptions thrown against the Broncos, which includes that game-ending pick. This is the same guy just yesterday who said that he’s not going to worry about interceptions. Brady has a better passer-rating than Ben and he’s 41-years-old.

  28. And passive aggressively calling people out when you are directly the reason the game was lost is part of being a total a-hole

  29. I’ve often heard that great team leaders do call out teammates who are not putting out a team effort. I’ve never heard specifically which teammates they called out because they never called them out through the media.

  30. What kind of captain would call out any player in the press? Some people are not good candidates for captaincy…exactly what are the “earned right too…” qualifications that Ben refers to…I would think that the intelligence to know better would be high on the list. As weak as his game has been he would be the last to cast stones…needs to have his “captain” status rescinded until someone determines his intellect is up to the challenge.

  31. Steeler fan all day here, a better throw Ben and washington isnt having to try and elastigirl himself to get that ball. You also missed JuJu for a easy TD and had two bad INTs. Call yourself out too

  32. And you wonder why there is a culture problem in Pittsburgh.

    Ben is a tremendous talent and an HOF, but not a leader or a winner.

    They should have 2 more SB’s with all that talent. But between Ben and Tomlin, when the Patriots play them, it’s 7-0 right out of the gate.

  35. Big Ben is correct, he has earned that right to call players out. It’s all part of being a leader and that he has become over the years. Washington should have had a td but for whatever reason he decided to jump for the ball instead of snag the ball out of the air.

  36. I believe that Ben is feeling the heat from the Rookie down in Baltimore…

    He know’s there is no room for error now that Lamar is on the field…

    Better lock down the division Ben cause this is the last year you have a chance to win it

    We will own the Sqeelers for the next 5 years…Sizzle don’t Lie !

  38. No, not in the press unless you want those players to remind you you’ve been suspended 4 for sexual assault and almost died because you were to stupid to wear a helmet on a motorcycle.

    Pulling down a girls top got Zeke six games but following a girl who turned you down into a bathroom and having your buddy block the door is only worth 4? Proof Roger plays favorites

    @orangecrush

    ” That INT vs Denver was brutal. The whole play was doomed from the time the play was called. Terrible play, execution and throw. As a DEN fan, I was shocked by the call/throw.”
    Spot on analysis….. As a Patriots fan I was thinking the same exact thing. The Steelers were trying to be “too cool for school. ”
  40. I totally agree with Ben. I can only assume he is going to publicly chastise the moron qb that threw a pick in the endzone with the game on the line.

    Oh wait a minute, receivers fault….lmao

    Qb with best rb in the league and best wide receiver in the league but couldntbe Blake freaking Bortles in a playoff game?? At home???

    Maybe big mouth Ben needs to look in the mirror before throwing his team mates under the bus.

  41. Says the guy who has openly contemplated retiring suddenly and leaving his team in a bind. Nice leadership there Ben.

    Big Ben has benefitted mightily by pro bowl caliber offensive weapons for most of his career. 2 Superbowl wins gives you some cache but they were a long time ago. Let’s face it, Ben is one of the most overrated QBs playing today. He is sometimes spectacular, sometimes dreadful and often mediocre. Those who watch Steelers games regularly know about the bad plays and bad decisions Ben continues to make with regularity. Throwing a pick late in the end zone makes it obvious but there are countless other bad throws that defenders should pick but don’t. Give Aaron Rodgers the same tools Ben has had and he’d have more than 2 Superbowl wins.

  42. You don’t hear Brady saying such nonsense to his teammates. He’s the one who got picked. Are his teammates criticizing his ineptness?

  43. Meh. It’s better than QB’s throwing their offensive line under the bus every time they have a rough game.
    Roethlisberger talks too much. About everything. But I don’t have a problem with calling out a guy who has a ton of potential who has contributed nothing. If that kind of criticism damages his ego, he’s not going to last long in the league anyway.

  44. John Madden never liked it when receivers dove for the ball. He always believed that a receiver could make the catch if they just continued running. I thought the same thing when I saw Washington dive for the ball, he would’ve caught the ball if he simply continued to run. Tried to make an unsuccessful highlight catch. Good on Big Ben putting him in his place. When you have two rings, you can call rookies out for stupid play.

  45. Hey Captain Ben, who called YOU out for your boneheaded pick that cost your team the game in Denver? Maybe YOU are part of the problem in Pittsburgh since the things you do and say are pretty messed up. Maybe those things don’t sit well with some of your teammates. I know I wouldn’t want someone like you for my quarterback.

  46. ” I know I wouldn’t want someone like you for my quarterback.”

    It’s not like Brady ever threw a tantrum on the sidelines or
    got in the face of his blockers or receivers, right ? LOL

    At least Ben chooses to send notes after the game.
    He is much more refined.

