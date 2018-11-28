Bill Belichick, Mike Zimmer have mutual admiration

Posted by Mike Florio on November 28, 2018, 2:57 PM EST
Getty Images

A couple of coaches who count Bill Parcells as mentors get together on Sunday in New England, and they’ve been spending some time this week talking each other up.

“I think that [Vikings] coach [Mike] Zimmer’s done, as usual, a tremendous job with his team,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Wednesday. “13-3 last year, we saw a little bit of them at the end of the year, and then obviously this year, getting the schedule, a team we weren’t familiar with. We spent some time on them over the offseason and it looks like, to me, they’re even better than they were last year. They’re a very, very good football team. They have good talent. They’re really well coached. Defensively, this is, I’d say, as good of coaching as we’ll face. I think Mike does a tremendous job with fundamentals, with their schemes. They are very, very challenging, particularly in the critical situations — third down, red area, two-minute, things like that. They’re very good. He’s a great coach and has been for a long time and has that unit playing extremely well.”

Zimmer was more concise, but also more effusive.

“Yeah, you know, he’s the best coach ever,” Zimmer told reporters regarding Belichick. “I think it’s a compliment that he thinks that of me. Hopefully, he’s not just saying it because we play them this week.”

Of course, Zimmer could be saying Belichick is the best coach ever because they play them this week.

Regardless, one of these two great coaches will end up on the wrong side of Sunday’s showdown. Given that the Patriots are getting healthy and that the Patriots are playing at home, it will be a challenge for the Vikings to emerge with a win.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Bill Belichick, Mike Zimmer have mutual admiration

  2. I don’t think BB ever blows sunshine up an opponent’s butt, he’s just always totally focused on all the ways someone can beat you, and as we’ve seen time after time, in the nfl, anybody can beat anybody on any given week. that relentless discipline is hammered into his teams and that’s why they win more than anyone ever has.

  3. Do you think he’s smart enough to know that if the most successful coach in history is talking them up like that, it might make them overconfident? Nah. The Vikings?

  6. .
    The team that can run the ball and get play action going will be sitting in the cat birds seat. Both teams are trying to reestablish their ground attacks as players return from injuries.
    .

  7. For some folks, it’s too hard to comprehend the idea of mutual respect or admiration among peers?

    That’s disappointing to me. I think we can do better than that.

  8. A year or so ago Belichick was asked who were some of the toughest coaches to coach against. He mentioned Zimmer out of the 3 or 4 coaches he named. I found it really odd at the time. He is being sincere here.

  11. All aspects of your game need to tight on the road against Belichick and Brady. Beat the guy in front of you and don’t make mistakes. Physically the Vikings matchup well but mistake free football has eluded them so far.

  12. BB is very genuine here. That’s more than the par for the course, general respect for the other coach.

    Minny’s 3rd down D is top notch, but I’ve also noticed all of their wins have come against god awful teams, too.

    Rhodes and Sendejo being out is a huge problem.

    NE is averaging 33 points with Gronk/Edelman/Michel and Gordon out there at once.

    I am not sure Minny has quite enough on offense to fool NE either. NE matches up well even though everything BB said is true. Diggs is nasty, Thielen is very good and Cook looks solid, and Rudolph is always good, but I am not sure a lack of another key playmaker will be enough.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!