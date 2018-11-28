Carlos Hyde unhappy with limited role for Jaguars

Getty Images

Earlier this year, the Browns signed Carlos Hyde to be their bell cow back.

Now, he can’t even get carries after being traded to Jacksonville, and he’s not thrilled with it.

The Jaguars running back got just 10 carries after starter Leonard Fournette was ejected for fighting last week, but that was still a season-high since the trade. Between Fournette getting the bulk of the work when well and T.J. Yeldon ahead of him, Hyde has 27 carries for 93 yards in four games with the Jaguars.

“I went from starter [Cleveland] to not getting the ball at all, down to third string,” Hyde said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “Yes, it’s frustrating but I have to be patient for my time to come back around. When it comes, I’ll be ready. . . .

“The only reason I got more [carries] was because Leonard went out. I just want to play more and be more involved.”

The Jaguars have since changed quarterbacks and offensive coordinators (Blake Bortles was benched for Cody Kessler and Nathaniel Hackett was fired and replaced with Scott Milanovich), so perhaps things will change for Hyde. At least in the short-term, with Fournette earning a one-game suspension, there’s more of a chance.

But the Jaguars clearly traded for him as an insurance policy rather than a featured part of the offense, back when they thought it might be a policy they needed during a playoff run.