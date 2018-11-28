Cody Latimer returning to practice for Giants

Getty Images

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur announced on Wednesday that the team has designated a second and final player to return from injured reserve this season.

Shurmur said that wide receiver Cody Latimer will take part in practice on Wednesday. Latimer was placed on injured reserve after the team’s Week Six loss to the Eagles due to a hamstring injury. He will not be eligible to play in a game for a couple of weeks

Running back Jonathan Stewart was the other player designated for return by the Giants. Stewart can return to the active roster this week, but the team has not made any a move on that front.

Latimer signed with the Giants in the offseason and had six catches for 108 yards in four appearances before hitting injured reserve.