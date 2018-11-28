Colts sign Clive Walford

Getty Images

The Colts added a tight end to the roster on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of Clive Walford as a free agent. The move comes after the team placed tight end Jack Doyle on injured reserve with a kidney issue that required hospitalization after last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. The Colts were also without Eric Ebron and Mo Alie-Cox at practice Wednesday while Ryan Hewitt and Erik Swoope were limited participants.

Walford was a Raiders third-round pick in 2015 and had 61 catches for 688 yards and six touchdowns in his first two seasons in Oakland. He moved down the depth chart last year and had just nine catches before landing on injured reserve.

Walford was with the Jets through the preseason and got waived as the team made their final cuts before the regular season.